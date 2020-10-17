Investors Financial Group LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securiti dropped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

