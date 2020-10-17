Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.03% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 442,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 185,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 61,665 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $59.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

