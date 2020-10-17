Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 116.8% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 136,674 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.