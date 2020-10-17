Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

