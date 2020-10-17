Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is CRA Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

