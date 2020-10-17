Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,439 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $104,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

