Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Short Interest Up 144.3% in September

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 144.3% from the September 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE VTA opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTA. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 48.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $194,000.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

