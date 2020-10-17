Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BSMT opened at $25.39 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

