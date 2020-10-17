Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Marilyn C. Nelson Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,631.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

INSP stock opened at $126.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $135.20.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 335,133 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 28.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,201,000 after acquiring an additional 255,313 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,103,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,013,000 after acquiring an additional 171,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 13.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,398 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

