Insider Selling: Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells 14,336 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $461,189.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE VCRA opened at $32.77 on Friday. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 0.11.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 115.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 50.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

