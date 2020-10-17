Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) EVP Sells $239,246.80 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $239,246.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $133,380.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $120,656.55.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $238,635.20.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $114,111.95.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $403,532.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $379,121.00.

Shares of VIR opened at $39.44 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 85,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 527.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

