Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Sells 146 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $12,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RARE opened at $91.97 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

