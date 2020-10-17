Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $149,349.12 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $149,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $214.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.18. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $241.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 8.2% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Penumbra by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.71.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.