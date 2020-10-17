Insider Selling: Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder Sells 179,329 Shares of Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 179,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $541,573.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 609 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $1,522.50.

On Thursday, August 27th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 11,446 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $28,042.70.

On Monday, August 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 21,220 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $52,625.60.

On Monday, August 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $250.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 18,316 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $45,790.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 27,293 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,049.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.86 million, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.38.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.23. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,310,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,071 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

