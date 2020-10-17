Insider Selling: Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) SVP Sells $119,315.00 in Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) SVP Thomas Marth sold 17,045 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $119,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Marth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,394.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $26,525.97.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 0.53. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,695 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

