Insider Selling: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Insider Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $156,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jason Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $364,180.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $350,558.00.

Shares of KOD opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,857,000 after purchasing an additional 560,336 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 398,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after buying an additional 384,160 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,564,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 89,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 79,024 shares during the period.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

