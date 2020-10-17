Insider Selling: I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Major Shareholder Sells $544,757.72 in Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 16,276 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $544,757.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 4,859 shares of I-Mab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $160,784.31.

On Monday, October 12th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 353 shares of I-Mab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $11,687.83.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 15,980 shares of I-Mab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $531,494.80.

On Monday, August 10th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of I-Mab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $181,455.68.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. I-Mab has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDTX. BidaskClub raised shares of I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

