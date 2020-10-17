Insider Selling: Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Sells $451,737.00 in Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $451,737.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,737. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 14th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 177,161 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $2,306,636.22.
- On Tuesday, September 22nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 33,505 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $437,240.25.
- On Thursday, September 3rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 19,817 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $259,999.04.
- On Friday, August 28th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $81,220.00.
- On Thursday, August 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $6,025,800.88.
- On Tuesday, August 4th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,446 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $84,120.30.
TWNK opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. Hostess Brands Inc has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Several research firms recently commented on TWNK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
