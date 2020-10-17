Insider Selling: Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Sells $451,737.00 in Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $451,737.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,737. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 177,161 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $2,306,636.22.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 33,505 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $437,240.25.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 19,817 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $259,999.04.

On Friday, August 28th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $81,220.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $6,025,800.88.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,446 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $84,120.30.

TWNK opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. Hostess Brands Inc has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.73 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWNK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

