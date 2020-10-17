Insider Selling: GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells $112,950.00 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $253,610.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Adam Dewitt sold 5,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $389,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $154,836.00.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.06. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $85.51.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on GrubHub in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in GrubHub by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in GrubHub by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

