Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $169,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,288.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Friday, September 11th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00.

NYSE:GO opened at $41.41 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.