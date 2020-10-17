Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $1,106,168.83 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 47,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,106,168.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,595,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 61,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

