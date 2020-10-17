Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $113,850.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,980.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE DEA opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 18.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after acquiring an additional 235,933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 530,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

