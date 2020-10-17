Insider Selling: Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.95. Digital Turbine Inc has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 193,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

