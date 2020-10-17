Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,193,840.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $1,193,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roxanne S. Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Roxanne S. Austin sold 2,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $291,460.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $2,819,800.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $145.34 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -269.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 103.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.63.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.