Insider Selling: Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atreca alerts:

On Tuesday, October 6th, Tito Serafini sold 1,218 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $18,330.90.

On Friday, September 18th, Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $132,696.02.

On Friday, August 14th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

BCEL stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $538.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.22.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atreca by 772.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 122,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 80,874 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.