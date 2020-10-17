Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) Major Shareholder Group Ltd. Majorca Sells 395,000 Shares

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) major shareholder Group Ltd. Majorca sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $11,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of UNOV stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,663.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 73.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter.

