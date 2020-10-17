Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Raised to $26.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC from $23.00 to $26.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 0.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

