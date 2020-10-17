Ink Protocol Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox and COSS. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $35,144.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00268601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.01406540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00150136 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

