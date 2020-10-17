Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Insider Vicente Reynal Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,740,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vicente Reynal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $82,225.00.

Shares of IR opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.08 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,752,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after buying an additional 6,507,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after buying an additional 2,328,439 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,144,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,452,000 after buying an additional 988,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

