Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) vs. DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) Head-To-Head Contrast

DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DiamondPeak and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondPeak 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

DiamondPeak presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.11%. Given DiamondPeak’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DiamondPeak is more favorable than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondPeak and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak N/A 2.55% 0.65% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.82% -15.74% 2.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of DiamondPeak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DiamondPeak has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiamondPeak and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.13 $6.23 million $0.50 16.72

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondPeak.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats DiamondPeak on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiamondPeak Company Profile

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

