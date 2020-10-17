Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INFY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

