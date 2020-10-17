Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INDB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $52.94 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 33.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

