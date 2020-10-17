Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $135,185.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Incyte stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.66. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 143.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.