Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Short Interest Update

Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the September 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Immofinanz stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00. Immofinanz has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

About Immofinanz

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

