IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded IMI PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. IMI PLC/S has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

