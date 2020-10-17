IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to $37.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IGIFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IGM Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

IGIFF opened at $24.10 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

