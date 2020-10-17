Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 256.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 125,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,305,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $437.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $445.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.43.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

