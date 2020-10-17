Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,923,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $926,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $174.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.23.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

