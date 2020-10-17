Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIXX. BidaskClub raised shares of Homology Medicines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, FIX started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

FIXX stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $495.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.25. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%. On average, analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

