Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Sells $492,140.00 in Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $492,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HRC opened at $89.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average of $100.14.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 626,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 153,524 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 19.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,340,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

