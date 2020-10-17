Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Sells $492,140.00 in Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $492,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of HRC opened at $89.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average of $100.14.
Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.
Hill-Rom Company Profile
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.
