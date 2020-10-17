Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.06. 109,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 50,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 28.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

