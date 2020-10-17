Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.06. 109,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 50,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 28.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
