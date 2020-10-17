Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.36 million, a PE ratio of 139.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.50%. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 120,049 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

