Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTLD opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.