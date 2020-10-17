Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 5,000 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $176,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.54. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,176,000 after buying an additional 1,170,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after buying an additional 927,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 29,783 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 35.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 279,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,011,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 552,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Health Catalyst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.