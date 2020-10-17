Head to Head Review: Wowjoint (OTCMKTS:BWOWF) & Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (OTCMKTS:HY)

Wowjoint (OTCMKTS:BWOWF) and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Wowjoint has a beta of 4.38, meaning that its stock price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

43.7% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wowjoint and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wowjoint N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyster-Yale Materials Handling $3.29 billion 0.22 $35.80 million N/A N/A

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has higher revenue and earnings than Wowjoint.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wowjoint and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wowjoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.10%. Given Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is more favorable than Wowjoint.

Profitability

This table compares Wowjoint and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wowjoint N/A N/A N/A Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 1.15% 6.31% 1.93%

Summary

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling beats Wowjoint on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wowjoint

Wowjoint Holdings Limited provides infrastructure solutions for customized heavy duty lifting and carrying machinery used in various projects worldwide. The company's machine supply products include bridge erection machines, such as launching machines, and MSS and molds; material handling products comprising special carriers, straddle carriers, slab mobilift with double cantilevers, wind power handling equipment, and gantry cranes; and trollies that include tire, flat, and low frame trollies, as well as trollies for transporting railway panels. Its machine supply products also comprise bridge replacement gantries for highway and railway bridges; and marine hoists. In addition, the company offers rental services for equipment, including T-beam launching machines, segment lifters, special launching carriers, special carriers, tire trollies, and mobilift with double cantilevers. Further, it provides various construction and engineering services related to bridge construction and rail services, such as solutions on erection of prefabricated bridge/viaduct and rebuilding replacement of old bridges. Additionally, the company offers subcontracting services comprising job sit services through operating machines for bridge erection, bridge rebuilding, lifting, and transporting at prefabrication yards, as well as equipment move commissioning. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. It also sells aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale, as well as UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, the company produces and distributes attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni, Auramo, and Meyer brand names. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

