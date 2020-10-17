Head-To-Head Review: Cool (OTCMKTS:AWSM) versus TESSCO Technologies (OTCMKTS:TESS)

Cool (OTCMKTS:AWSM) and TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cool and TESSCO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $30.39 million 2.47 -$21.02 million N/A N/A TESSCO Technologies $540.30 million 0.10 -$21.57 million ($1.10) -5.37

Cool has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TESSCO Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Cool has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TESSCO Technologies has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and TESSCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool 16.60% -271.40% 49.31% TESSCO Technologies -4.48% -9.69% -4.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cool shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cool and TESSCO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A TESSCO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cool beats TESSCO Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes various mobility, computing, audio/video, and other technology products. The company operates in two segments, Simply Mac Retail Stores and Cooltech Distribution Business. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 58 retail stores in operation comprised of Simply Mac, a chain of 42 stores in 17 states in the United States, and OneClick, a chain of 16 stores with 7 located in the Dominican Republic, 6 in Argentina, and 3 in Florida. The company offers laptops, tablets, cell phones, drones, smart watches, gaming consoles, accessories, and audio devices. It distributes various consumer electronics to resellers, retailers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the United States. Cool Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. It also offers network systems products, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products, as well as training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, the company provides installation, test, and maintenance products comprising analysis equipment; and various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS and safety products, and replacement and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, it offers mobile devices, such as cellular and smart phones; and data device accessories, including power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. The company sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal governments, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, and other retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

