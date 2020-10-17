Head-To-Head Contrast: LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) versus freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) and freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LEG Immobilien and freenet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEG Immobilien $487.20 million 22.15 $915.26 million $14.02 10.43 freenet $3.28 billion 0.68 $213.81 million $1.67 10.52

LEG Immobilien has higher earnings, but lower revenue than freenet. LEG Immobilien is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than freenet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LEG Immobilien and freenet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG Immobilien 1 1 5 0 2.57 freenet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, freenet has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LEG Immobilien and freenet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG Immobilien 176.44% 16.85% 7.59% freenet 6.65% 14.31% 3.89%

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats freenet on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties. In addition, it generates electricity and heat. As of December 31, 2019, the company's portfolio consisted of 134,031 apartments; 1,272 commercial units; and 34,283 garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien AG was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands. It also supplies digital applications related to home automation and security, health, data security, and entertainment and infotainment, including smart phones, tablets, notebooks, and accessories. In addition, the company offers services related to IPTV, including planning, project management, installation, operation, services, and marketing of broadcast-related solutions for business-clients in the radio and media sectors, as well as DVB-T2 services for end users; Freenet TV and waipu.tv in the field of digital motion picture entertainment; payment services for end customers; and digital products and entertainment formats for downloading, displaying, and use on mobile devices. Further, it distributes and sells mobile communications devices and additional services for mobile data communications; and offers e-commerce/advertising services, as well as develops and provides communication and IT solutions, and other services for corporate customers. It operates approximately 530 mobilcom-debitel shops and 43 stores under the GRAVIS brand. The company also sells its products through approximately 400 electronic stores; and online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Büdelsdorf, Germany.

