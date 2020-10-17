Head to Head Contrast: FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) versus BE Semiconductor Industries (NASDAQ:BESIY)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

FormFactor has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.2% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of FormFactor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 9.92% 12.84% 9.96% BE Semiconductor Industries 26.80% 36.19% 15.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FormFactor and BE Semiconductor Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $589.46 million 3.80 $39.35 million $0.81 35.91 BE Semiconductor Industries $398.98 million 9.41 $91.08 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FormFactor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FormFactor and BE Semiconductor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 2 7 0 2.78 BE Semiconductor Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

FormFactor presently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.15%. BE Semiconductor Industries has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.99%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats FormFactor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FormFactor, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

