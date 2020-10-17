HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes $204,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 812 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $335,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 111.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $7,936,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison acquired 2,200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.53 per share, with a total value of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,096.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,395 shares of company stock valued at $19,886,710 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $283.87 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $287.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

