HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 74 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,470 shares of company stock worth $34,289,308. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE opened at $502.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $490.24 and its 200-day moving average is $420.66. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $241.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.